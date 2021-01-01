Megan Fox quit drinking after 'belligerent' awards show interview

Megan Fox gave up alcohol after she became "belligerent” during an interview at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards.



The Jennifer's Body star still cringes at her vague memory of the old E! News interview, which was conducted after she had downed "multiple glasses" of Champagne, causing her to blurt out a number of embarrassing remarks.



"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," the 35-year-old recently told Who What Wear. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moet Champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that.



"Now, I don't drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s**t I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why but I know I did. You can look that up."



Among the number of regrettable statements Fox made were noting that fellow actress Salma Hayek had "the most amazing boobs," and in response to E! host Giuliana Rancic calling her "one of the hottest women in the business right now," Fox joked, "I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelganger for Alan Alda. I'm a tranny. I'm a man."



She was also blunt about why her then-fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green, wasn't by her side for the event, stating, "He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man. He has an ego. I think he's probably working on music. I don't think he cares."



The pair married in 2010, and went on to have three children, but the stars split early last year, and she filed for divorce in November.



Fox is now dating rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.