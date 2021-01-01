Mandy Moore scales mountain peak while pumping breastmilk

Adventurous actress Mandy Moore has scaled a mountain while pumping breastmilk for her baby son.

The This Is Us star, who gave birth to her first child, August, in February, reached the summit of Mount Baker, also known as Koma Kulshan, in Washington state, at sunrise on Tuesday with a group of friends.

She shared multiple images of the tough ascent on her Instagram Story timeline, showing off the fact that she had to take lots of breaks to pump milk.

The 10,781 foot (3,286 metres) mountain is a glacier-covered stratovolcano and Mandy and friends set off for the summit at midnight, before reaching the top six hours later.

"We made it," the new mum wrote alongside a picture showing off her mountain climbing attire as she gave a proud thumbs up.

"On the summit at 6:30 this am," she added. "Never been this tired. And I have an infant."

Mandy is no stranger to mountain climbing and spent America's Memorial Day holiday in 2019 celebrating after reaching Mount Everest's base camp in Nepal. And she's clearly not planning to let motherhood slow her down.

"I think I know our next adventure," she captioned a photo of another towering peak, which she didn't identify.