Kate Beckinsale still hoping for Underworld/Blade mashup

Actress Kate Beckinsale is still holding out hope for one more Underworld outing – but this time as a vampire movie "mashup" with Blade.

The Pearl Harbor star portrayed main protagonist Selene in the action horror franchise, last appearing as the character in 2016's Underworld: Blood Wars.

However, the Brit once proposed a crossover blockbuster with another Marvel Comics character – Blade, and although it's "highly" unlikely to come to fruition, it's a project she would love to sink her teeth into.

"I really wanted them to do an 'Underworld'-'Blade' mashup. What a duo that would be," she told the Just for Variety podcast. "I would definitely do that, but I think they (Marvel bosses) just wanted to reboot Blade as Blade so they didn't go for it."

But if the call ever does come for Beckinsale to slip back into Selene's signature black leather pants, she'll be ready, because she still has a pair: "I know exactly where they are," she said. "You never know who you want to impress."

Beckinsale's comments emerge as Mahershala Ali prepares to suit up as iconic vampire hunter Blade, with director Bassam Tariq in talks to take charge of the Marvel movie.

Wesley Snipes originally played the Blade lead in a series of movies in the early 2000s.