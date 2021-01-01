Anna Faris is married to Michael Barrett

Anna Faris has revealed she recently married her fiance Michael Barrett in a secret courthouse ceremony.

The pair sparked rumours they had tied the knot after cinematographer Michael was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring while out to lunch with the actress and a group of friends in Santa Monica, California.

And the Scary Movie star has now confirmed the news, with her revealing they got hitched recently during chat with Top Chef's Gail Simmons on her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast.

"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritisation to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I'm looking around, just so, just my fiance's right... he's now my husband," she said.

After sharing the news, Faris stated the couple eloped at a courthouse in Washington state, which she described as "great".

The couple started their romance back in 2017, after working on the film Overboard, and Faris confirmed her engagement to Barrett on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in February 2020.

This marks her third marriage - she was previously married to actor Ben Indra between 2004 and 2007 and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt between 2009 and 2017. They share an eight-year-old son named Jack.