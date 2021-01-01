James Gunn blasts 'mostly boring' superhero films

James Gunn has branded modern superhero movies as "mostly boring".



The 54-year-old director has helmed a number of projects within the genre – including 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad' – but fears that the future could be bleak if there is not an improvement in years to come.



James told The Irish Times newspaper: "We know about the way the cowboy films went, and the way war films went.



"I don't know, I think you don't have to be a genius to put two and two together and see that there's a cycle to those sorts of films, you know, and that the only hope for the future of the comic book and superhero films is to change them up.



"They're really dumb. And they're mostly boring for me right now."



Gunn was very passionate about the genre but confessed that he now finds many of the films to be tedious.



He explained: "I loved them at the beginning. I was really excited when they first started making those movies. It was about the visual effects when I saw 'Superman' as a kid. I still love that movie. OK, I know, that's a guy on wires and bluescreen with this sort of c***py visual effects.



"And then when 'Iron Man' came out, I was in. You're able to make a guy fly around who looks like a guy flying around. And that was a beautiful thing to be able to do. But if the movies don't change, it's gonna get really, really boring."



Gunn recently revealed that he takes inspiration from several other art forms when making movies – explaining that a scene in 'The Suicide Squad' was inspired by a piece of artwork at his home.



Alongside a shot from the new movie, he wrote on Twitter: "I get inspiration from many other art forms. This shot in #TheSuicideSquad was inspired by a painting I have in my house, the cover of an old pulp novel called "Action Team." (Sadly I don't have the painting with me now & don't have the name of the artist) (sic)"



James subsequently added: "Small correction, the books were "Able Team" and the artist was Gil Cohen. (sic)"