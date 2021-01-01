Emilia Clarke unveils comic book featuring realistic superhero

Emilia Clarke has written a superhero comic book with a twist.

The British actress played Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, on Game of Thrones for eight seasons until the hit HBO show concluded in 2019.

But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Emilia revealed she is far from done with the sci-fi and fantasy genre, as she is now launching a new comic book titled, M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

"It was just a silly idea. It was a silly conversation that happened in a car on our way to a gig with friends," Emilia said.

Wanting to create a more realistic superhero, she continued: "And we were like, ‘Yeah, wouldn't it be funny if there was a superhero who wasn't perfect and who was just a big mess like us?’”

And the creative process seemed to come quickly to Emilia.

"I teamed up with this incredible writer called Marguerite Bennett, who was my guru and my guide ‘cause I didn't know the first thing about making a comic and, so I wrote all the stuff and then she turned it into comic. Turned it into this thing,” the 34-year-old smiled.

Emilia joined the TV show remotely and proudly displayed her new M.O.M. comic book on the bookshelf behind her.

Since wrapping on Game of Thrones, the star has appeared in blockbuster films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisys and is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Secret Invasion series.