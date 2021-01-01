Betty Gilpin has ideas for GLOW's future return

Betty Gilpin has come up with some fun ideas about how her cancelled Netflix show GLOW could return in two decades.

Gilpin, the daughter of Billions actor Jack Gilpin and All My Children actress Ann McDonough, landed three Emmy nominations for her role as Debbie 'Liberty Belle' Eagan in the wrestling show.

However, the streamer pulled the plug on the series in October 2020 while making the fourth season, citing "especially challenging" production conditions due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

In an interview with IndieWire, she revealed the character's projected story in the cancelled footage, saying, "I think that, without spoiling, Debbie continues on a career path maybe to a detriment, focuses on that, and suddenly wakes up and realises her personal life is not what she wants it to be. Can you have it all? Probably not."

And for how she sees the show making a comeback, she joked, "My pitch is that we do it in 20 years and we have a Mare of Easttown-esque season four, or Golden Girls-esque."

Gilpin is preparing a book of essays for Flatiron Books, scheduled for next spring, after getting bylines in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Glamour.

"Oh, God, I don't know when it's coming out! I have to finish it," she said when asked about her progress. "It's almost done. Oh, God. Oh, God. Writing has always been my secret thing that I was too ashamed to press 'send' on."

While The Tomorrow War star admitted having concerns about her writing not living up to the work of other scribes, she has learned to accept the problem and overcome it.

"I think in every profession, you realise a lot of people are really comfortable with their mediocrity," she said, "so maybe I should try to find a way to be comfortable with mine because the world is ending."