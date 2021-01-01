Regina King: 'There's a big gaping hole without Chadwick Boseman here'

Regina King has admitted Chadwick Boseman left "a big gaping hole" in the world when he died.

The Black Panther actor passed away in August last year at the age of 43 following a private battle with cancer, and the One Night in Miami director revealed earlier this year that he told her he wanted to work with her before he died.

During an interview with WWD, King was asked for her opinion on Anthony Hopkins beating Boseman to the Best Actor Oscar in a shocking turn of events earlier this year, and she stated that the awards snub doesn't diminish the late star's legacy.

"I think all of us have times of being disappointed when you don't hear a name announced," she said. "Some people will argue, I'm sure, that Chadwick may have only been nominated because it was a posthumous nomination. You're gonna have people that say all of those things. It was just one of those things where no one wins. And at the end of the day we don't miss Chadwick any more or less, you know, there's a big gaping hole without him here."

King made her directorial feature debut last year with One Night in Miami, and her next project will be an adaptation of the comic book Bitter Root.

The movie is being produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who brought King onboard, and she explained that she wanted to work with him because "you want to go where you're supported, you want to be where you're celebrated, not tolerated."