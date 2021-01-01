Megan Fox injured toenails during dance scene in Lindsay Lohan movie

Megan Fox has blamed Lindsay Lohan for the time she damaged her toenails on the set of a movie.

In a new video for InStyle magazine, the Jennifer's Body actress reflected on some key moments from her Hollywood career, and including her theatrical debut in 2004 flick Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

The movie featured Lindsay as an aspiring teenage actress whose family moves from New York City to New Jersey, and while Megan had a blast portraying school queen bee Carla, she has now revealed that her feet really suffered during a dance sequence.

"We had this Dance Dance Revolution scene and I had tennis shoes on but they were half a size too small, and by the end of the day, I lost both of my big toenails. They fell off," she recalled. "And that continued to happen for the next six years of my life. Once you lose them once, they never really grow back the same way. So, I'll always blame Lindsay Lohan for that!"

Megan went on to share that her whole life changed after she landed the part of Mikaela Banes in the 2007 blockbuster Transformers, and she was rather stunned by the positive reaction to the movie, as she hadn't realised it had the potential to be such a hit at the box office.

"I didn't know it was a $150 million movie... and then it came out and blew up, and I was instantly insanely famous and kind of shellshocked and traumatised after that because I was just a kid, I had just turned 19 or something like that. It's not like I had any warm up to it," the 35-year-old mused, before adding: "Fun fact, it was down to me and Blake Lively for that, I don't know if anyone knows that. We were screen-testing against each other."