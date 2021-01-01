Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her relationship with Ben Affleck is back on.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker reconnected with the actor shortly after ending her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April, but has not yet commented on the romance.

However, while celebrating her 52nd birthday on a boat in St Tropez over the weekend, Jennifer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Ben kissing. She also uploaded a series of snaps taken by her photographer Ana Carballosa depicting her posing in a bikini.

"5 2 ... what it do ...," the superstar wrote in the caption.

Jennifer's post quickly racked up over seven million likes, and thousands of comments from thrilled friends and fans.

"I mean, if you're going to Instagram official do it like @jlo," one follower posted, while celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton commented, "Danmmmmmmmm legit made my jaw drop."

Elsewhere, TV host Hoda Kotb noted that Jennifer looked "super happy," and personal trainer Tracy Anderson wrote: "Every Birthday you are not only more stunning but you are ever more effervescent!!!! you break the records year after year while being the kindest most talented beautiful soul! That is pretty damn remarkable! Love you!!! The last slide is (fire). Have the best day!!!!"

Jennifer and Ben first dated after meeting on the set of Gigli in late 2001, and became engaged the following year, but called off their relationship in early 2004.