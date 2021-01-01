Jameela Jamil hits back at tabloid press over Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez comparisons

Jameela Jamil has taken aim at media outlets for trying to pit Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez against each other.



The Good Place star is encouraging fans to block publications that compare Lopez and Garner amid the Get Loud hitmaker's reunion with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, who was married to Garner from 2005 until their separation in 2015.



"ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo," the star tweeted on Sunday. "It's not the nineties. We aren't still pitting women against women over a guy... ESP when only one of them wants him (sic)."



Jamil, who hosts the podcast I Weigh, elaborated further on Instagram.



"BLOCK any publication or individual pursuing this narrative. Otherwise you are directly funding patriarchy," she wrote. "It is a sad truth that media drips down into culture, society, schools… etc. We have to actively reject the rot. We control the market. The media responds to whatever they think we want."



The actress pointed out how consumers managed to effectively stop media outlets from "overtly fat shaming women in their swimsuits" and could do the same for pitting women in the public eye against one another.



"We can keep chugging them along towards being humane and half way decent if we lose them their advertising money, because they lost our attention," she continued.



She concluded the post by showing support for both actresses, saying, "Let the Jens live. Let women live. Let girls live. Stop the rot."



Her show of support comes after Lopez and Affleck made their romance Instagram official, with JLo posting a photo of the pair kissing on her birthday. They were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004.