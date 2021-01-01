Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.



According to TMZ, the actor collapsed around midday Tuesday while filming in New Mexico. He was rushed to the hospital after crew members called an ambulance, and is currently undergoing medical care.



The cause of the incident has not been disclosed and Odenkirk's team are yet to comment on the report.



Odenkirk is filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a spin-off of the popular drama series Breaking Bad. For his work as Saul Goodman on the show, he has earned four Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama, as well as four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.



The 58-year-old recently starred in the action film Nobody, which turned the comedian-turned-dramatic actor into a bonafide action star. The film, which premiered in March, received positive reviews and debuted at the top of the U.S. box office charts.



In an interview with Vulture, Odenkirk talked of the extensive physical training he underwent to take on the role.



"The hardest part was not the physical exertion. It was the embarrassment. Here I am training in one corner. Next to me - we can all see each other - is Keanu (Reeves), who's really good at this stuff," he said.



"Halle Berry is there on some days. Jason Statham came through. There are real fighters; the guy who taught me knife fighting trains Navy SEALs - a lot of them are the best stunt people in the world. And here I am over in the corner, doing the basics and sweating and looking terrible. So the hardest part was just this feeling of, like, 'What am I doing? I'm never going to get there.'"