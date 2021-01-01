Rosie O'Donnell to appear in A League of Their Own series

Rosie O'Donnell will make a guest appearance in Amazon's series spin-off of her movie A League of Their Own.

In a conversation on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, the comedian, who played Doris Murphy in the 1992 sports comedy film, shared her thoughts on the series reboot.

When asked if she'll make an appearance, O'Donnell revealed she will be playing a bartender in "one of the scenes at the local gay bar", but clarified that she hasn't filmed her part yet.

"I had a great experience on A League of Their Own," the former talk show host explained, saying that when she heard that Broad City creator Abbi Jacobson was involved she knew she needed to be in it.

"I love the Broad City women and when I was told (Abbi) was doing League, she called me up and said, 'Ro, would you do it?' And I said, 'In a minute.' Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful," O'Donnell stated.

The original 1992 film, which featured Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna, told the fictionalised story of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The reboot will also star The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, Famalam actress Gbemisola Ikumelo, Letterkenny's Kelly McCormack, and Julieta's Priscilla Delgado.

Jacobson released a statement last year explaining how she intends to have the series take a "deeper look at race and sexuality" while paying homage to the original Penny Marshall classic.

"We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else... with the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life," she said. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."