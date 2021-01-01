Adam Driver sends fans into a frenzy with 'sexy centaur' Burberry campaign

Adam Driver's transformation into a "sexy centaur" for his new Burberry fragrance campaign has sent fans into a frenzy.

The imagery for the British heritage brand's latest perfume, Burberry Hero, was unveiled on Wednesday, with the advertisement featuring the Marriage Story actor chasing a wild horse along a beach before diving into the ocean alongside the animal, and at some point, appearing to transform into a centaur - a creature from Greek mythology with the upper body of a human and the lower body and legs of a horse.

The campaign quickly racked up over 250,000 views on Instagram, with a number of followers taking to social media to gush over and make memes about the captivating content.

"Adam Driver doing a cologne ad where he becomes a centaur is completely on brand for him," one fan wrote, while another noted the proportions of the photos appeared to be off: "He is the same size as the horse."

Elsewhere, Twitter users claimed the Mario Sorrenti-lensed campaign was a total masterpiece.

"Never thought 2021 would be the year that I was into centaur Adam Driver but here we are," one person praised, and another posted: "Adam Driver season is fast approaching."

Burberry Hero will be available to buy from 2 August. The fragrance features notes of sparkling bergamot, juniper, and black pepper, and in a statement, Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci insisted he knew instantly Driver would be the perfect brand ambassador for the scent.

"He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today - how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower," the designer praised. "Our founder Thomas Burberry was a man who also celebrated that balance, using a powerful but romantic horse as the iconic emblem for his brand, inspiring many of the house codes we continue today."