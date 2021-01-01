Jonah Hill promotes body positivity with new tattoo

Jonah Hill has added a body positive tattoo to his collection of body art.



The newly beach blond actor took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo depicting himself smiling at the camera and showing off some new ink on his right shoulder.



Featuring a black circle with yellow shading and hand motif, reminiscent of wetsuit brand Body Glove's logo, Jonah's design instead has "Body Love" written at the bottom.



He also shared a close-up shot of the tattoo, and in the accompanying caption, wrote, "BODY LOVE," with a peace sign and heart emoji.



Jonah tagged Ezra Woods and Mike of Flat Wave Tattoos in the post, with the latter re-sharing the photos and writing, "Much love and respect to this legend! Thanks for the trust. Can't wait to do more and I love the message in this."



While the Superbad star didn't share any further details about the inspiration for the tattoo, it appears to celebrate his journey towards achieving body confidence.



Earlier this year, Jonah hit out at editors of a U.K. website for posting paparazzi photos showing him enjoying a day surfing at the beach, and then stripping off his wetsuit to get changed. In a note, Jonah explained that after decades of struggling with his self-esteem, he has finally become comfortable with his body.



"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," the 37-year-old wrote. "So, the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase (sic) me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."