Ashley Judd regains ability to walk after shattering leg

Ashley Judd is now able to walk without assistance as she continues her recovery after shattering her leg on a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year.

The High Crimes actress has posted a series of photos and videos of her long recovery process on Instagram, including one of her using arm crutches to walk through a forest and another of her foot moving in a circle, a feat she noted in the caption as "unheard of".

"Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!" she wrote. "I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark. Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully."

Judd continued, "I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours. The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!"

The 53-year-old thanked her team of doctors for her surprising recovery, which included her orthopedic surgeon "decompressing (her) deeply damaged peroneal nerve" - an eight-hour surgery that saved her foot from being paralysed permanently. She described her "new leg" as one that will "never be the same" but has a "fabulous life ahead."

Friends chimed in to celebrate the news, including pal Reese Witherspoon, who commented "Oh so happy to hear this good news ....Sending you so much love and healing energy!"

Mira Sorvino also showed her support, writing "I am in awe of your courage and your positive spirit!!!! So happy for your healing in all ways Ashley!!!!"