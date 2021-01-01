Kathy Griffin battling lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The comedy star took to social media on Monday to post an emotional statement, in which she revealed her health crisis.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" she began. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

Kathy went on to note that she is "fully vaccinated" against Covid-19, and urged others to book an appointment with their doctors for a full check-up.

"The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," the 60-year-old added. "Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It'll save your life."

Kathy will open up more about her cancer diagnosis in a Nightline interview to air in the U.S. on Monday night.