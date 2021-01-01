Chrissy Teigen enjoys first 'sober' vacation following bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen enjoyed her first "sober" holiday in Italy over the weekend.

The vacation with her husband, singer John Legend, comes around a month after a bullying scandal which saw the 35-year-old "cancelled" for old tweets.

"We haven't done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again!" she told her 35 million Instagram followers on Monday.

Chrissy and John attended a gala event in Capri to raise funds for the Italian arm of Unicef, where the All of Me hitmaker was invited to perform.

In the accompanying caption, she thanked Unicef Italia, and luxury retailer Luisa Via Roma, for putting on the event, which was also attended by Emily Ratajkowski and Nicky Hilton.

The post also came with images of Chrissy wearing a semi-transparent gown with white ostrich feathers and a plunging neckline from Zuhair Murad.

"But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway," she added. "I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."

Chrissy decided to cut alcohol late last year.

She rounded off the post by concluding: "We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!!"

Last month, the TV personality was criticised for vile online comments, aimed at stars like Courtney Stodden, in years gone by.