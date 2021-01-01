Tan France welcomes first child

TV personality Tan France is a new dad.

The Queer Eye star and his husband Rob France announced in April that they were expecting their first child together via surrogacy, and on Monday, the couple shared that their son, named Ismail, arrived on 10 July.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th," he captioned a snap of himself and Rob cradling their newborn and beaming at the camera. "He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

Tan didn't share any further details about little Ismail, but noted that their surrogate is "doing so great".

"We couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives," the 38-year-old added.

Tan and Rob married in 2007.