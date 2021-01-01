Jodie Comer concerned for security after French 'stalker' arrest

Jodie Comer has reportedly upped her security after a man was arrested in France over alleged death threats made towards the star and her family.

The Killing Eve star, who plays international assassin Villanelle in the hit TV show, alerted police after receiving the threats on social media, according to The Sun.

A 44-year-old man is being held in custody in France after armed officers stormed his home in Roubaix in the north of the country. Prosecutors in nearby Lille have opened an investigation.

A French police source told the newspaper: "We were contacted by British police on June 30 and asked to make inquiries. A local man aged 44 was arrested as a result.

"The investigation is still ongoing but involves threats and harassment made via social media to the British actress Jodie Comer."

Jodie is reportedly being kept abreast of developments and has implemented increased security measures due to the threats.

Sources allege the suspect sent messages saying he was "coming to England to create carnage" and also tracked down members of her extended family to threaten them via personal email accounts. She was reportedly contacted by the suspect on Instagram in June.

The actress' representatives are yet to comment on the arrest.

A representative of Facebook, which owns Instagram, added: "We take threats of violence on our apps incredibly seriously. We have clear policies against such behaviour and recently announced we'll take tougher action against people breaking our rules in DMs."

The 28-year-old is a regular Instagram user but went quiet on the app for six weeks in June and July. She has since resumed regular posts.