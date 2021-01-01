Mel Brooks to release his memoir in November

Mel Brooks is to release his memoir at the end of November.

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business will cover the 95-year-old's childhood in Brooklyn, his service in World War II, and his early years in showbusiness.

"It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway," Brooks said, according to Deadline. "I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me."

The Producers filmmaker has also recorded an audiobook version that will be released simultaneously.

Brooks - at various times director, producer, writer, and actor - is one of the few entertainers to win an EGOT - an Emmy, a Grammy, and Oscar, and a Tony Award.

His career has included films such as Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs, TV shows like Get Smart, and bringing The Producers to stage and screen as both a movie and a musical.

Brooks was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2009, won AFI's Life Achievement Award in 2013, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2016.