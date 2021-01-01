Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish split

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have separated after nearly eight years of marriage.

The actress and filmmaker met on the set of adventure-drama film Big Sur in mid-2011, and married in Philipsburg, Montana in August 2013.

However, Kate took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post a joint statement confirming the split.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," the 38-year-old began, before insisting the former couple will always share a close bond. "Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

Kate went on to indicate that not only will she and Michael remain friends, but plan to promote upcoming projects together.

"We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize ... we are just at the beginning," she added.

Rachel Bilson and Mark Duplass were among the celebrities to share supportive messages on the post.