Kendall Jenner sued for alleged breach of modelling contract

Bosses at Italian fashion brand Liu Jo are suing Kendall Jenner for allegedly breaching her contract.

In New York on Monday, representatives of the fashion house filed a lawsuit for $1.8 million (£1.3 million), alleging Jenner never showed up for the second of two agreed upon shoots.

According to PageSix, Liu Jo contracted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for $1.5 million (£1 million) with a 20 per cent service fee.

The 25-year-old completed her first shoot with the brand in July 2019, with the second being scheduled for March 2020. With the Covid-19 pandemic prohibiting international travel, Jenner required the shoot to be rescheduled. The brand had already paid her most of her total fee, so all parties agreed to push the latter half of the shoot to the latter part of the year.

Multiple new dates were allegedly proposed, but the company claim Jenner "repeatedly failed to provide Liu Jo with definitive responses to (their) proposals, proposed no reasonable alternatives and ultimately turned down all of (their) good-faith offers to compromise."

A statement from Jenner's management to PageSix disagreed with that assessment, stating they "continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic" and Jenner "willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments".

Fashion house chiefs maintained that the model said it would be "impossible" to travel to Italy for a September 2020 photoshoot. They claim Jenner did a shoot for a different brand instead in the same period, which ultimately prompted them to terminate her contract. Liu Jo allege Jenner only contacted the brand after they informed her she had breached her contract.

In the filing, the company claimed it had to "find replacement models and restructure its entire Spring/Summer 2021 photoshoot - at great expense to Liu Jo - due to Ms. Jenner's refusal to uphold her end of the bargain."