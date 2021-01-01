Man arrested over hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in New York City.



A police spokesperson confirmed to editors at The New York Post on Friday that Brian Boyd, 26, had been charged with leaving the scene of the accident in Manhattan, resulting in a death, and failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.



Boyd lives on the same corner as the deadly collision which killed 65-year-old Banes, who was visiting New York from Los Angeles.



Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was hit by a red and black Fairthorpe motorcycle on Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street.



She was on her way to meet a friend for dinner when the incident happened on 4 June, and she died from her injuries at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital 10 days later.



Law enforcement sources believe patrol officers recognised Boyd from a wanted poster created in connection to the hit-and-run.



Banes appeared on Broadway, and on TV shows like Nashville and One Life to Live.



She also played Tom Cruise's older love interest in 1988 romcom Cocktail, and the mother of the missing woman Rosamund Pike in 2014's murder mystery Gone Girl.



Speaking after Banes's death, friend Cynthia Crossen told The Post: "She was very, very friendly and very loyal to her friends. If you made a friend with her, you made a friend for life.



"She was warm and generous and kind and beautiful and funny and the life of the party, but also sympathetic and empathetic."