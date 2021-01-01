Tom Hanks endorses Fran Drescher and Anthony Rapp for President of SAG-AFTRA

Tom Hanks has become the latest famous name to endorse Fran Drescher and running-mate Anthony Rapp for President of SAG-AFTRA.



The Nanny actress Drescher and Rent actor Rapp are running on the ruling parties' Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide (USAN) slates.



On the front of a USAN voter guide sent to union members, Hanks said: "The future of SAG-AFTRA is streaming. Members deserve stronger contracts, more residuals, better protections and ending unfair exclusivity. I'm supporting USAN Leadership, Fran, Anthony and their entire team. Your vote matters."



The voter guide also includes endorsements from Alec Baldwin, Debra Messing, and Rosario Dawson.



"In this new world where streaming is transforming our work and our compensation, we need trailblazing leaders willing to fight for us," Baldwin said.



Messing revealed: "I have long admired Fran for her tireless activism and powerful voice on women's health, the LGBT community, and all underrepresented communities. SAG-AFTRA members would be lucky to have someone as thoughtful, dedicated, and brilliant as Anthony Rapp for secretary-treasurer."



"Fran Drescher is a proven groundbreaker and consensus builder," Dawson added, "and Anthony Rapp brings a lifetime of work and advocacy to the table. Combined with the exceptional candidates of USAN, this is the team we need to move us into the future."



Dresher is seeking to succeed Gabrielle Carteris as president of the union, which has 160,000 members. Opposition candidate Matthew



Modine and running mate Joely Fisher head up the opposition party's MembershipFirst slate.



Ballots were mailed to members on Tuesday ahead of the count on 2 September.