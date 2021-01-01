Edgar Wright changed Anya Taylor-Joy's role in Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright changed Anya Taylor-Joy's character in upcoming horror Last Night in Soho.

The director was working on the psychological flick for some time, always with The Queen's Gambit actress in mind for a starring role.

However, in the final script for Last Night in Soho, Anya plays young singer Sandy - a switch from the initial plan where the 25-year-old would be fashion designer Eloise.

"I already had the idea for the movie, I knew she was the right person to be in it," Wright revealed to HeyUGuys. "Strangely enough, I had written the part that Thomasin McKenzie now plays initially for Anya, and then by the time I was ready to go with the script, I'd seen Anya in a bunch of other movies and I started to switch and think she should play the other part.

"Luckily she felt the same way, which was great, because I'd been talking up this other part to her for about five years!"

Edgar agreed with claims that Anya carried a special aura around her with production of the film.

"She has a very otherworldly presence about her, which is why she is an amazing star," the 47-year-old added.

Ahead of Halloween's release of Last Night in Soho, Edgar has been promoting The Sparks Brothers, a documentary he directed about cult pop-rock duo Sparks, which is out now.