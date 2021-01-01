Paris Hilton attempting to show her 'authentic side' onscreen

Paris Hilton is making a point of conveying her "authentic side" in her upcoming projects.



The socialite/media personality opened up about how she adopted a "character" for public appearances in her 2020 documentary film, This Is Paris.



But while promoting her new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris, in which she learns to cook dishes alongside celebrity guests, Paris noted that she wants fans to get to know the shyer, more down-to-Earth side of her personality.



"I think my fans who have grown up with me definitely understand the different sides of me, especially since the documentary and can appreciate it. But there are people who don't follow me as closely who probably don't understand," she shared. "One of my goals now is to open up more and show my more authentic side to the broader world. It's hard to do that because I'm really guarded and a shy person, but I'm trying my best."



The six-episode first season of Cooking With Paris, which debuted on 4 August, sees Paris whip up everything from vegan McDonald's fries to cannoli alongside stars such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and Saweetie.



Yet the star revealed that frittata she made with Kim remains her favourite new dish.



"I've made it for my fiancé (Carter Reum) a few times since then. It's the perfect meal to cook for brunch on the weekends when we are at home," the 40-year-old smiled. "It was so much fun to be together and try this new recipe we both had never cooked before. We've been friends since we were little girls, so to find time to just hang out, catch up and make this amazing meal together was awesome."