Jamie Lee Curtis can emphasise with young people as result of her parents' divorces

Jamie Lee Curtis's ability to emphasise with vulnerable young people came as a result of her parents' divorces.



The actress's parents, late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, divorced when she was aged three. The Psycho actress went on to raise Jamie with her fourth husband, stockbroker Robert Brandt.



"There is nothing harder than being a child," she sighed in an interview with AARP. "And I am a product of a lot of divorces. Janet married four times, Bob four, and Tony six."



Tony was not around much as Jamie was growing up, and they had a chaotic relationship - only discovering after his death in 2010 that her entire family had been left out of his will.



Janet, who died in 2004, and Robert offered the Freaky Friday star a steadying influence as she matured, but at the age of 62, Jamie believes her mother and step-father were "strict and rigid".



"It is what it is," she insisted. "But I think, as a result, I have always had a feeling for vulnerable children."



Her devotion for youngsters led her to write a dozen books for smaller audiences, as well as supporting children's charities.



With her husband, fellow actor Christopher Guest, she established the Syzygy Foundation, which supports children's health and environmental causes.



During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamie also launched an online shop offering artist made products, raising more than $250,000 (£180,000) for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.



Jamie and Christopher share two adult daughters, Annie and Ruby.