Joshua Jackson wasn't 'choosy enough' about career path after Dawson's Creek

Joshua Jackson has admitted he wasn't "choosy enough" about his work after Dawson's Creek came to an end.

The Cruel Intentions actor first gained notice when he was cast in Disney's live-action movie series The Mighty Ducks at the age of 14, and then went on to become a teen heartthrob as Pacey Witter in the TV drama series, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

After his run on the show came to an end, Jackson appeared in films such as Cursed, I Love Your Work, and Americano, and while he didn't want to label any of his post-Dawson's projects as mistakes, he freely admitted he didn't take time out to think about his next moves properly.

"I wouldn't say, 'I wish I hadn't done that,' because it all becomes bricks in a path, but (after Dawson's Creek) I was not choosy enough about the things I was doing. You get stuck," he told Mr Porter's The Journal. "You start trying to perform the performance you think people are hoping to see you do. I was so used to working all the time that I just worked all the time. There was definitely a conscious moment in my mid-twenties when I realised I wasn't really enjoying the work that I was doing. My manager at the time just said, 'Take a breath. You're burnt out.'"

The turning point for Jackson's career came in 2005 when he starred alongside Patrick Stewart in the play, A Life in the Theatre, on London's West End.

"I hadn't been on stage since I was a kid and now I was in the West End in over my head. But it reminded me that I actually enjoyed being an actor, that it's not about the red carpet or travelling around the world. What I really enjoy is working on good material with good people," the actor shared.