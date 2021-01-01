Sophia Bush and Melissa Joan Hart lead tributes to Markie Post

Sophia Bush and Melissa Joan Hart have led tributes to late actress Markie Post.

The TV star died on Saturday following a four-year battle with cancer, her agent confirmed in a statement to Deadline. She was 70.

Following the sad news, Sophia took to Instagram to post emotional statement about Markie, who portrayed her mother on Chicago P.D.

"I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness. Markie Post was a TV icon. Bold. Funny," she recalled. "Always in on the joke, usually before the rest of the room. Always holding a deeper perspective on a character's reality than what was on the page."

Sophia went on admit that she regrets not being able to have one more "reunion dinner" with Markie and other TV colleagues.

"Hug the people you love. Don't say, 'We'll do it soon, honey.' Don't wait until everyone is 'Back in town and it's easy.' Do it now. Make the trek. Don't miss your moments," the actress added.

In the comments section, Hilarie Burton wrote, "Sister. I hope we grow up to be just like her. Huge amounts of love to her real daughters."

Meanwhile, Melissa - who appeared alongside Markie in two holiday movies - revealed that she was "heartbroken" over her friend's passing.

"I'm heartbroken to lose an angel here on earth! My dear friend and TV mother Markie Post is finally at rest after a long hard battle with cancer. I can't describe what she meant to me, the friendship we had and the kindness she demonstrated for me," she shared. "Her example to me of how to be gracious, professional, find the fun in life and be a great mother at the same time will always live in me."

Born Marjorie Armstrong Post, the actress launched her career with performances in TV shows like The Fall Guy, Night Court, and Hearts Afire, and also appeared in films such as There's Something About Mary.