Dwayne Johnson showers three times a day

Dwayne Johnson is meticulous about his showering routine.

The topic of how often it's necessary to bathe or take a shower trended online last week, after a number of celebrities revealed they didn't necessarily wash themselves or their children every day.

One of Johnson's followers later tweeted him and admitted they would be "weirdly heartbroken" if he was one of the "stinky ones", and in response, the wrestler-turned-actor insisted he showers at least three times per day.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work," he replied, adding of his skincare regime: "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

The debate began after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared that they don't have a strict routine when it comes to washing their children, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri, with The Ranch actor commenting during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Elsewhere, Kristin Bell shared a similar sentiment when it comes to bathing her and husband Dax Shepard's two daughters, and Jake Gyllenhaal claimed in a chat with Vanity Fair that he finds bathing to be "less necessary at times".