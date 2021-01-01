Kit Harington opens up about 'traumatic' battle with alcoholism

Kit Harington has candidly discussed his battle with alcoholism and depression.



In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star opened up about his struggle with addiction, depression and suicidal thoughts toward the end of and after filming the epic TV show.



"I went through some pretty horrible stuff," he began. "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol."



Harington had several bouts of public intoxication, including one incident where a Russian model shared a photo with the media of the actor passed out on a hotel bed, which he now says he doesn't recall.



In May 2019, the same month of the Thrones finale, the 34-year-old was admitted to an in-patient rehab program in Connecticut for substance abuse. When asked if during that time he felt "suicidal", he said, "Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things."



"You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person," Harington continued. "And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change.'"



He said his biggest lesson during his recovery has been that "a leopard actually does change its spots," a capacity for change he finds to be "the most beautiful thing."



Since becoming sober, the star has welcomed his first child with wife and former co-star Rose Leslie, a change that he described as "draining" but "wonderful."



In opening up about his struggles, Harington said he doesn't want to be seen as a "martyr" or "special", but rather hopes being transparent about his experience will "maybe help someone, somewhere."