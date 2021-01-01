Martin Campbell would consider making another James Bond film

Martin Campbell would consider returning to direct another James Bond film.

The filmmaker is the only one to have successfully rebooted the British spy franchise twice, with him directing 1995's GoldenEye, which served as Pierce Brosnan's introduction as Bond, and 2006's Casino Royale, the first 007 film for Daniel Craig.

While promoting his new movie The Protégé, Campbell took part in an "ask me anything (AMA)" session on Reddit and was asked if he would consider doing another Bond film and he expressed his interest in directing Craig's replacement.

"Yes, I would. I love the franchise, and it would be with a new Bond, which is always interesting, especially given my two Bond movies had different Bonds," he wrote.

Craig will retire from the role following the much-delayed release of No Time to Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is set to be released in September. There has been much speculation about who will replace him as 007, with the likes of Idris Elba, Sam Heughan and James Norton topping polls, but producer Barbara Broccoli has previously stated that they wouldn't begin the search for their next leading man until after No Time to Die's release.

Discussing the difference between each actor's version of Bond, Campbell wrote on Reddit, "I think GoldenEye is a more serious movie than the Roger Moore movies and Pierce Brosnan himself brought a much more grounded Bond than Roger Moore... But each actor brings a very different characterization of Bond. The different between Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig could not be more extreme (sic)."

He also revealed he was disappointed in Casino Royale's follow-up, Quantum of Solace, and the most recent outing, Spectre.