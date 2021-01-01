Eliza Dushku welcomes second child

Eliza Dushku has given birth to her second child.

The Bring It On actress announced via Instagram on Monday that she and her husband Peter Palandjian had recently welcomed their second child, a son named Bodan, nicknamed Bodie.

The actress posted a series of maternity pictures on her Instagram account and the slideshow concluded with a black-and-white close-up snap of her baby's little feet.

"Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan'. this week has been a journey in & of itself," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers. Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be."

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 40, married businessman Palandjian in 2018, and they also share a son named Philip, who they lovingly refer to by his nickname Bourne. Philip was born in August 2019.

Dushku announced she was expecting her second baby back in February by posting a selfie in which she showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, "@peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!!"

She previously explained to her fans that she decided to get her Covid-19 vaccines while pregnant, writing, "I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne! All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!"