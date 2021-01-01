Caitlyn Jenner 'shocked' by her own tweet

Caitlyn Jenner has confused her Twitter followers after seemingly arguing with her own tweet.



The former Olympian took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a user who encouraged residents to vote against the measure that would allow the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to finish out his term in office.



"Why? Do you want more unemployment? More from? More illegal immigration bringing COVID? Schools closed? BS! Forget #GavinNewsom," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote.



Jenner is a Republican candidate running against Newsom in what is called a recall election.



Immediately after, a second tweet came in from the account, with Jenner quote tweeting herself and writing, "Honestly shocked she would retweet that. Thank you! A very important story that needs to come to all Californians."



Users speculated that the 71-year-old has a second account, which she meant to quote the tweet from, or she had mistaken her own tweet for someone else's.



Jenner recently returned to Los Angeles after a brief stint on Australia's Big Brother VIP, which she left to film six days after formally announcing her candidacy. The reality star is hoping to break through in the predominantly progressive state, mirroring how action star Arnold Schwarzenegger was able to take the governorship in 2003.



The campaign, Caitlyn for California, has been plagued with low reception and media flubs. However, when asked at her first press conference whether her celebrity status would help or hinder her campaign, the former track star said, "To be honest with you, I’ve been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."



Voters will determine the fate of Jenner's bid for the governorship on 14 September.