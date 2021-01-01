Sophia Bush 'not allowed' to talk about ex Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush no longer wishes to talk publicly about her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray because her words usually get "twisted".

The One Tree Hill co-stars tied the knot in April 2005 and separated after only five months of marriage, with the divorce being finalised in December 2006.

While discussing how common it is for co-stars to date one another during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the 39-year-old declared that she didn't want to comment on her brief marriage.

"Oh, I'm not going to talk about him. I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s**t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," she said. "I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else... it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbour ill will or anything."

She explained that she's learned from past experiences of being asked questions about Murray.

"I've tried to like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air - which has happened to me twice - getting asked about it where I give a little...like jazz hands quip and move on. It just doesn't work, so I'm not going to," she added. "I'm like, 'Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?' Like, I have this whole other career."

Her comments come soon after Bush announced that she was engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes, who proposed during a holiday in Italy.