Sean Penn believes Covid-19 vaccines should be 'mandatory'

Sean Penn believes vaccinations should be "mandatory" for those who are medically able to receive them.



In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor illustrated his belief by comparing vaccination to existing public health protocols, like speed limits.



"My deep belief personally, is that these (vaccines are) no different than having everybody being able to drive 100 miles an hour in a car," the Milk star explained. "This is one of those things that should be mandatory. That we all get with the exception - the very few exceptions - for those people who, for whatever medical condition, might offset it."



Penn believes resistance to available vaccines comes from a "lack of imagination and understanding of anything that's helpful to the human race" and that "all businesses" should be leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy.



The actor and philanthropist has turned his opinions into action throughout the pandemic. His non-profit Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, has helped California's coronavirus testing and vaccine rollout.



In July, the 60-year-old refused to return to the set of his series Gaslit, saying he would only do so once all cast and crew were vaccinated.



Penn is among a cast of other actors who are speaking out and encouraging others to get vaccinated. While promoting his new film, Stillwater, Matt Damon said to "trust the science" instead of social media posts.



"It's a personal choice. That's the beauty of America, it's a free country," he said. "And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook."