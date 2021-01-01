Beanie Feldstein to lead Broadway revival of Funny Girl

Beanie Feldstein is to star in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

The Booksmart actress will take on the lead role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming production, with Tony Award winner Michael Mayer to direct.

Commenting on the news, Beanie insisted the theatre gig is a dream come true.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," she shared. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true."

The revival - which will be the first since Barbra Streisand's original 1964 production - will include a revised book by Harvey Fierstein, with David Zinn serving as set designer and Ellenore Scott in charge of choreography.

Performances are set to kick off in spring 2022.

Beanie made her Broadway debut in a revival of Hello, Dolly! back in 2017. She recently wrapped on Ryan Murphy's new TV series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, in which she portrays Monica Lewinsky.