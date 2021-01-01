Chrissy Teigen denies deleting negative Instagram comments

Chrissy Teigen has shut down rumours suggesting that she deletes negative comments on her Instagram posts.



The 35-year-old posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, commenting on "two things" she found "funny" while using the app.



"One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I delete them, but like, what?" she said while using the puppy filter. "That's like, next level hater, when you're mad that there's not enough hate – you're crazy."



The second thing, Teigen noted, is the backlash she receives when she comments on other's posts, even when the comments are positive.



"If I leave a comment under somebody's photo, even if it's nice – 'You look great,' 'I love this outfit' – people get all sorts of mad because I am alive," the Cravings author explained. "And that's two things I think are funny."



Last month, Teigen wrote to followers about how she feels "so weird pretending nothing happened" on social media. The mother of two was accused of bullying earlier this year after her decade-old mean tweets resurfaced regarding Courtney Stodden. Designer Michael Costello also alleged Teigen bullied him, messages which Teigen claimed were "fake" and for which she later threatened legal action.



Teigen posted a public apology on Medium in May, addressing Stodden directly, and she apologised again in June.



"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote in May. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."