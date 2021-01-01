Chloe Bennet exits The Powerpuff Girls reboot

Chloe Bennet has dropped out of the live-action remake of The Powerpuff Girls.



According to Variety, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, who was cast to play Blossom in the series, is departing from the project due to scheduling issues as a result of the show undergoing extensive rewrites.



The live-action version of the 1998 hit animated series was shown during pilot season this year, but was not picked up for the network's autumn/winter line-up.



Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Television Network, said in a statement to TVLine that they plan on reworking the material, but its failure was not due to casting issues.



"We believe in the cast completely... tonally, it might have felt a little too campy," he explained. "It didn't feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, 'Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.'"



Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who are set to play Bubbles and Buttercup respectively, are still attached to the series as production goes back to the drawing board. Variety reports that the network will begin recasting Bennet's role over the next few months.