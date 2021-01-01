Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poke fun at bathing controversy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have poked fun at the controversy they caused last week by revealing how often they bathe their children.

The married actors hit headlines when they admitted they didn't wash with soap every day and only washed their children - Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four - if they saw dirt on them.

The couple poked fun at the uproar their comments provoked in a comedic Instagram video posted on Wednesday alongside the caption, "This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks."

The video was filmed in a bathroom, with children's voices and running water heard in the background. In the clip, Ashton pans the camera to a steamed-up shower panel and asks his wife what's going on.

"It's water! It's water," Mila explains, to which Ashton, feigning outrage, exclaims, "You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?"

The actress continuously laughs as he speaks and states, "We're bathing our children."

Seemingly joking that they've increased how often they clean their kids, Ashton mockingly protests, "That's like the fourth time this week! Four times this week!" to which a giggling Mila adds, "It's too much."

Ashton sarcastically warns of the risks of bathing too often as he says, "Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" The clip ends with Mila laughing and putting her head into her hands.