Kim Kardashian was left in tears over Duchess of Cambridge pregnancy comparisons

Kim Kardashian was left in tears over how the media compared her to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge when they were both pregnant in 2013.



During an appearance on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast We Are Supported By, the reality TV star confessed that she was "not a good pregnant person" and "hated" the way she looked while carrying her eldest daughter North, now eight, and her self-esteem plunged even lower due to the press coverage of her appearance.



Kim said the media "really did brutalise" her by making fun of her weight gain by comparing her to the killer whale Shamu and the British royal, who was expecting her first child, Prince George, at the same time.



"It was really, really crazy," she shared. "They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, 'Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale'. It was so nasty... I can’t really believe it. I don't think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can't believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK... I would sit at home and cry all the time."



Kim suffered a number of complications while pregnant with North and her son Saint, five, and was warned that there could be fatal consequences if she fell pregnant again, so her other two children - Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - were born via surrogate.



Elsewhere on the podcast, she credited her estranged husband Kanye West - the father of her children - with helping her to stop being a people-pleaser.



"I got to a point - and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself - that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," the 40-year-old explained. "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."



Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage in February.