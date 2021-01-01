Benedict Cumberbatch leads tributes to actress Una Stubbs

Benedict Cumberbatch has led tributes to his late Sherlock co-star Una Stubbs.

After several months of ill health, the actress died at her home in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday. She was aged 84.

Following the sad news, Cumberbatch issued a statement in which he remembered Stubbs, who not only portrayed Mrs. Hudson in his popular TV series Sherlock, but was also a longtime friend of his mother, Wanda Ventham.

"Una was a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous, and honest friend. A joy to work with, to laugh with, and to make laugh. So humble and yet so damn good," he shared. "She lit up the room and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but she will be remembered forever with fondness and love."

In addition, Sherlock co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss also posted thoughtful tributes on social media.

"It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs. Hudson. Goodbye, darling," wrote Gatiss, while Moffatt added: "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out. What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet. I don't know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge ... and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."

Stubbs became well known following her appearance in the 1963 film Summer Holiday, and later played Rita Rawlins in the BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness and in Health. She also portrayed Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and Miss Bat in The Worst Witch.