Kelly Clarkson asks divorce judge to restore last name - report

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly requested the judge in her divorce case to legally restore her last name.

The Since U Been Gone singer filed to papers to divorce her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, and last month, also requested that the judge declare her to be legally divorced.

However, the case remains ongoing, and in new legal documents obtained by editors at The Blast, Clarkson asked for a default judgment to finalise the split, as well as for her birth name to be restored.

"Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," her lawyer stated in one document.

Meanwhile, reporters at TMZ have also claimed that Clarkson's pre-nuptial agreement has been validated by the judge.

Sources have told the outlet that the agreement split out any "assets and income derived" during the marriage, and while Blackstock contested the prenup, the judge overseeing the case denied his requests.

Clarkson, 39, and Blackstock, who formerly served as her manager, wed in 2013. They share daughter River Rose, seven, and five-year-old son Remington.