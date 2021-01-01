Bella Hadid 'embarrassed' by red dress moment at 2016 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid still feels a little "embarrassed" by the racy red dress she wore for a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2016.

The model hit headlines when she stepped out in a crimson silk Alexandre Vauthier number with thigh-high split at the French movie event, but in a video for Vogue Life in Looks series, she confessed she remains uncomfortable about the attention the outfit received.

"So, this is apparently a very iconic red dress moment. This dress, Alexandre Vauthier made. I was nervous in this dress, I look very sexual and all these things," the 24-year-old said. "I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of make-up on and nervous about this slit. I think there was one little slip that happened... I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still, even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn't feel so much like me. I think this was the Bella persona that everyone sees of me."

Bella went on to explain that she views the red dress as an expression of her alter ego "Belinda" - who is "very va-va-voom" - and the opposite of her usual personality.

Elsewhere in the chat, the brunette beauty revealed that she didn't really master the red carpet until she stepped out in a black Latex, leather and silk ensemble from Chrome Hearts for the 2018 Met Gala.

"It was one of the first times I felt really sexy and beautiful, and I felt like myself," she reflected.