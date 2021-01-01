Chloe Zhao was 'blown away' at Dune screening

Chloe Zhao was "blown away" after seeing a screening of 'Dune'.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker explained that she has watched Denis Villeneuve's hotly anticipated sci-fi movie and was very impressed, although she fears that audiences may not see it at the cinema.

Chloe told Sight & Sound magazine: "It gives me hope that a filmmaker like Denis is able to really harness his vision and put together something that's so incredible, so cinematic.

"I'm just blown away by the experience I had in that room. But I'm terrified about how many people are or aren't going to have that experience like I did, in a theatre, and what that means for the future."

The 'Nomadland' director confessed that she is uncertain about the future of the cinema as the pandemic has led to a significant shift in viewing habits.

Chloe shared: "I'm both really hopeful and also really terrified, so it varies every day."

The director is helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Eternals' and star Angelina Jolie can't wait to see what she will bring to the superhero genre after becoming just the second female to win the Academy Award for Best Director for her work on 'Nomadland'.

The 46-year-old star – who will play Thena in the movie – said of Chloe's Oscar triumph: "I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she's a special director, she's a really interesting woman.

"She's very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she's bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I'm very excited for people to see it."