Ryan Reynolds confirms Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a 'Free Guy' sequel is on the way.

The 44-year-old actor - who stars in the film as a bank teller who sets out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game - was thrilled to tell fans that Disney are keen to make a follow-up film following a successful opening weekend for the movie.

He tweeted: “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony. If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.(sic)"

Director Shawn Levy quoted Ryan's post on his own Twitter account and commented: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

The news was also retweeted by 20th Century Studios.

The movie has finally been released after a number of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Ryan recently admitted he was desperate for audiences to see the film in cinemas because it is such a unique experience.

He star said: "I know how different a movie is when you watch it on a big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400, or 500 other people. It's like nothing else.

"That communal experience is so important to people. And I know coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021 – I, for one, am craving that communal experience again."

Meanwhile, despite the plot of the action comedy, director Shawn recently insisted it isn't a film about a video game.

He said: "The script had a big, juicy premise and idea. But it also had themes that were really interesting to me and Ryan.

"Literally, from day one, Ryan and I met and had this script about a video game character coming to the awareness that he exists in a game of a world.

"But we wanted to really bring out the themes and the feelings of: don't we all kind of feel like we live in the background? Haven't we all felt a little powerless in the midst of a world that is not of our making?

"What if we started thinking about the notion that we can be empowered to have an impact, and that's the arc of the character.

"Again, using this video game premise for a movie that is not about video games. It's about the way we all navigate the world and aspire to live."