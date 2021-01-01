Joshua Jackson felt 'like a fraud' over growing fortune

Joshua Jackson felt "like a fraud" over the amount of money he made as a teenager.



From the ages of 19 to 24, the Cruel Intentions actor played Pacey Witter alongside James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams on TV teen drama Dawson's Creek.



In an interview with Mr. Porter's The Journal, Jackson admitted that he found his substantial paycheques more anxiety-inducing than his newfound fame.



"Suddenly, at 19 years old, I was making more in a week than most of my friends' parents would make in a year," he said. "It was lovely to have the money, but it was that feeling of nobody is worth that kind of money. You feel like a fraud and it took me a long time to forgive myself for not being the thing that I was perceived as."



Jackson and his castmates lived in Wilmington, North Carolina while filming the show between 1998 and 2003, an experience he likened to university, and when the series ended, they ventured out into the world, trying to cope with their new global fame.



"It's transitory. You're only ever cool for a moment and then you become much less cool. I was always pretty dubious about flatterers," the 43-year-old stated, recalling a time when a fellow celebrity used him for publicity in the mid-2000s.



"I went on a date in Hyde Park (in London) with a woman whose name I will not use - she was socialite-famous - and she was acting completely bizarre, looking over her shoulder the whole time. I came to find out that she had hired a photographer to follow us through the park and gave a whole story to the tabloids about how I was going to meet her family," he revealed.