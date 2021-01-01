Shenae Grimes welcomes second child

Shenae Grimes is a new mum.

The 90210 actress took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the arrival of her second child, a son named Kingsley Taylor Beech.

"Kingsley Taylor Beech. Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion!" she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn. "Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"

Shenae, 31, and her husband, Josh Beech, are already parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett Beech.

Following the happy news, a number of the star's celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages.

"Omg congratulations babeee (sic)," posted Vanessa Hudgens, while Elle King commented, "YES!!!!!! Congrats!!! Friday 13th baby. So rock&roll!!!!!!"

And Tori Spelling added: "Congrats mama! You guys created another beautiful babe!"