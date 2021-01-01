Jada Pinkett Smith unveils plans for sleeve tattoo

Jada Pinkett Smith is working towards a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo in which she unveiled a new inking that depicts the Hindu goddess Sita on her left forearm.

Sita is known for her dedication, self-sacrifice, courage, and purity, and in the accompanying caption, Jada also tagged other representations of the divine feminine, such as the Arabian goddess Allat, Yoruba deity Ishun, and Chinese goddess Quan Yin.

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo ... I'm starting to build my sleeve now! Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin."

Jada didn't divulge any further detail about her upcoming body art. But a number of her celebrity followers were quick to praise the design.

"Beautiful. Jai mata di (victory be to mother goddess)," wrote Priyanka Chopra, while Jay Shetty commented, "So Dope and divine."

And musician Jahnavi Harrison added: "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can't wait to see her in person!!"

Last month, Jada also revealed she had recently decided to shave her head, having been inspired by her daughter Willow Smith's look.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed (sic)," she shared.

Jada will celebrate her 50th birthday in September.